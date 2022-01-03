I-League suspended for six weeks after fresh Covid-19 outbreak

-
The I-League was on Monday suspended for at least six weeks by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak hit the participating teams inside the bio-bubble here.
It has been learnt that the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 45 after the latest round of tests which prompted the AIFF to suspend the league for six weeks.
"The I-League stands postponed for at least six weeks," a top official told PTI.
The I-League officials will take stock of the situation in the first week of next month and decide the future course of action.
I-League was suspended for a week on Wednesday after COVID-19 breached its bio-bubble. Eight players and three officials had tested positive for the dreaded virus, last week.
Five players and three team officials from Real Kashmir FC, one player each from Mohammedan Sporting, debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC had returned positive.
Thirteen teams are competing in this year's I-League across three venues -- the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Kalyani Stadium at Kalyani and the Naihati Stadium at Naihati.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
