Gujarat reports 27 new coronavirus cases, 33 recoveries; no fresh death

reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and no fresh death for the 11th day in a row on Thursday, while 33 patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said.

With this, the tally of positive cases rose to 8,24,829, while the cumulative recoveries reached 8,14,485, it said. Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. With no death reported during the day across the state, the toll remained unchanged at 10,076, the department said in a release. The state has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since July 19. now has 268 active cases, of which five patients are on ventilators, it said. According to the state government, 3.26 crore doses of vaccines were administered to eligible people till now, of which 3.39 lakh doses were given on Thursday. Only one new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 10,615, said an official release. Also, six more patients recovered from the infection, it said. Out of the total 10,615 people found positive for in the UT since the outbreak, four have died, 10,575 have recovered while 36 patients are under treatment, said the release. COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,829, new cases 27, deaths 10,076, discharged 8,14,485, active cases 268, people tested so far (figures not released).

