Delhi Police to issue advisory once Bharat Jodo Yatra's route finalised
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gulf migrants tapped to smuggle gold, narcotics spike surprise officials

The annual report for 2021-22 released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman goes into granular details of how smuggling has massively diversified

Topics
Gold Smugglers | Smuggling | Gold smuggling

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

smugglers
Representative Image | Smuggled gold now comes from Myanmar instead of West Asia, motor parts are often painted over to cover the gold inside, and cartons of pomegranate juice from Afghanistan contain heroin and are often shipped from Bandar Abbas po

A “lot of” out-of-job Indian migrants to Gulf countries have been used by smugglers to ship gold into India, says a report titled “Smuggling in India” released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently.

Read our full coverage on Gold Smugglers

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:43 IST

