Verdict on Ram Rahim in journalist's murder: Haryana on high alert; updates

A special CBI court will today pronounce the verdict on jailed chief Singh in journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati's murder case. The 51-year-old sect head is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his women followers.

Sirsa on high alert

The police carried out a flag march in Sirsa, where Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters are located, ahead of a CBI court's likely verdict. The police said the authorities are taking no chances this time in view of the violent incidents witnessed in Panchkula and Sirsa in August 2017 after Dera chief's conviction in two rape cases.

Ram Rahim to appear before CBI court for verdict via video conferencing

Singh will appear through video conferencing for the hearing in journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati's murder case.

Journalist death case

was shot at in October 2002 after his newspaper, 'Poora Sach', published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

The journalist later succumbed to injuries and a case was registered in 2003. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006.

CBI court's hearing on journalist's murder

Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh, in his order on January 2, said HPS Verma and SS Yadav, DLA-cum-special public prosecutor, had addressed arguments in rebuttal and accordingly, arguments of both the sides were heard and stood concluded.

He said the case would come up on January 11 and all accused — Nirmal Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Krishan Lal, presently out on bail, were directed to be present on that date. He directed the superintendent of district jail at Sunaria in Rohtak to ensure the presence of Ram Rahim in court.

Mass castration case

In October 2018, CBI court had granted bail to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in mass castration case. The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Ram Rahim for allegedly castrating his male followers.

Ram Rahim was booked along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and MP Singh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The castration was allegedly done to prevent the men from making sexual advances towards women disciples. The petition claimed that the disciples were manipulated to go through the castration procedure on the pretext of union with God.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's arrest

In 2002, one of his female followers alleged that she and two other females were raped by Ram Rahim in his den when she entered his secret chamber where he was watching a blue film. The rape victim later wrote a letter to the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Judges of Punjab and Haryana court. In her letter, she accused the Rockstar Baba of raping her. The court ordered a CBI probe. In 2007, CBI charged under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's background

Guru Ram Rahim Singh was born to Naseeb Kaur and Maghar Singh on August 15, 1967, in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. He was the only child of his parents and started helping his father by driving a tractor on their field. He is married to Harjeet Kaur and has three daughters and a son. They all use Insan as their last name.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction

After 200 hearings spread over 10 years and numerous stay orders of higher courts, a CBI special trial court in Panchkula convicted chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in a case related to raping his female followers.

2017 violence

When Ram Rahim was convicted of rape in 2017, most incidents of violence were reported from Sirsa and Panchkula in Haryana, but there were several cases in Malwa too. In all, 36 incidents of violence and arson were reported from the region.