Hackers leak personal data of 29 million Indians on dark web for free

Cyber criminals have posted personal data of 29 million job-seeking Indians for free at one of the hacking forums on the dark web, according to online intelligence firm Cyble.
The company had recently revealed hacking of Facebook and Sequoia-funded Indian education technology firm Unacademy, news agency PTI reported.
"29.1 million Indian jobseekers' personal details leaked in deepweb for free. We usually see this sort of leaks all the time, but this time, the message header got our attention as it included a lot of personal details where most of the things are generally static such as education, address, etc," Cyble said in a blog on Friday.
Folders in the name of some of the leading job websites in India also appeared on the screenshot posted by Cyble but the company was investigating the source of the leak at the time of writing this report.
"It appears to have originated from a resume aggregator given the sheer volume and detailed information. We will update this article as new information is identified," Cyble said.
