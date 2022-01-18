Had lots of fight with Rahul in childhood: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

She had lots of fight with her brother Rahul in childhood and a great democracy exits in her family where everyone contributes to decision-making, said Congress general secretary Vadra during a Facebook live on Tuesday.

Responding to questions during the interaction, Priyanka said after the assassination of her grandmother, she had her education at home.

"In this phase of loneliness, we (she and Rahul Gandhi) had lots of fight and friendship. If any outsider came and fought, we used to fight as a team," she said.

Answering another question, she said there is "bhayanak loktantra" in her family with all members contributing to decision-making on big as well as small matters.

Referring to her children seeking help in their assignments, Priyanka said she helps their friends as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)