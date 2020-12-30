Haemoglobin was 'invented' by a single gene, says research

-
ALSO READ
Science, tech institutes to now be rated based on support to female staff
Worries of widespread 'tech addiction' may be overblown, says study
Finding cure to pushing cosmic boundaries: 2020 was no bad year for science
China and Pakistan secure seat on UN rights body, draw flak from US
Smell, taste changes early indication of Covid-19 community spread: Study
-
Paris (France): During a new study scientists have shown that while haemoglobin appeared independently in several species, it actually descends from a single gene transmitted to all by their last common ancestor.
The research which was conducted by scientists from CNRS, Universite de Paris and Sorbonne Universite, in association with others at the University of Saint Petersburg and the University of Rio de Janeiro, have shown that while haemoglobin appeared independently in several species, it actually descends from a single gene transmitted to all by their last common ancestor. These findings were published in BMC Evolutionary Biology.
Having red blood is not peculiar to humans or mammals. This colour comes from haemoglobin, a complex protein specialized in transporting the oxygen found in the circulatory system of vertebrates, but also in annelids (a worm family whose most famous members are earthworms), molluscs (especially pond snails) and crustaceans (such as daphnia or 'water fleas'). It was thought that for haemoglobin to have appeared in such diverse species, it must have been 'invented' several times during evolution. But recent research has shown that all of these haemoglobins born 'independently' actually derive from a single ancestral gene.
Researchers from the Institut Jacques Monod (CNRS/Universite de Paris), the Laboratoire Matiere et Systemes Complexes (CNRS/Universite de Paris), the Station Biologique de Roscoff (CNRS/Sorbonne Universite), the Universities of Saint Petersburg (Russia) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), conducted this research on Platynereis dumerilii, a small marine worm with red blood.
It is considered to be an animal that evolved slowly, because its genetic characteristics are close to those of the marine ancestor of most animals, Urbilateria. Studying these worms by comparing them with other species with red blood has helped in tracing back to the origins of haemoglobins.
The research focused on the broad family to which haemoglobins belong: globins, proteins present in almost all living beings that 'store' gases like oxygen and nitric oxide. But globins usually act inside the cells because they do not circulate in the blood like haemoglobin.
This work shows that in all species with red blood, it is the same gene that makes a globin called 'cytoglobin' that independently evolved to become a haemoglobin-encoding gene. This new circulating molecule made oxygen transport more efficient in their ancestors, who became larger and more active.
Scientists now want to change scale and continue this work by studying when and how the different specialized cells of bilaterian vascular systems emerged.
Urbilateria is the last common ancestor of bilaterians, i.e. animals with bilateral (left-right) symmetry and complex organs, apart from species with a simpler organization such as sponges and jellyfish.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU