Hailstorm hits mustard and green pea crops in Rajasthan, western UP

Standing mustard and green pea crops in some parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by hailstorm on Thursday evening. Wheat, the biggest foodgrain in the rabi season, however, seemed to have escaped any adverse impact, according to preliminary reports. A clearer picture will emerge over the next few days as reports start pouring in.

Officials said the wheat crop had not yet reached the flowering stage. So, the hailstorm would have had little impact. The mustard crop, however, was at a stage where the yield could be ...