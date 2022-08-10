Har Ghar Tiranga: Cost and places from where you can buy Indian Flag

With 75th Independence day around the corner, the Indian national flag is being sold in post offices across as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Under the new flag code, the can now be displayed at people's houses day and night. Initially, the tricolour was only allowed to be hoisted only from sunrise to sunset.

Department of Posts, recently announced that the flags will be sold online through the official website of ePostoffice at www.epostoffice.gov.in. The flags are being sold for over 9 days.

The motive of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to evoke nationalism and patriotism across .

Many celebrities across sports, Bollywood and Tollywood appreciated the government's effort and participated in the initiative through the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem.

According to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, all citizens are urged to turn the campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the flags in their homes and using the Indian tricolour as a display or profile pictures on their social media handles to commemorate the 75th year of Indian independence.

Cost of the Indian flag

The Indian tricolour is sold for Rs 25 for each piece and measures 20 inches x 30 inches. Also, there would not be any GST on the .

Where to buy an from the post office?

You can visit the nearest post office or visit their electronic portal. Also, you can visit the ePostoffice Portal home page, and click or tap on the image of the Indian flag.

How to buy an Indian tricolour from the post office?

Visit ePostOffice Portal home page at www.epostoffice.gov.in

Click/Tap on the image of Tiranga.

Add your address and the number of flags you want.

Please note that you can't add more than 5 flags.

Once everything is specified, add your mobile number.

Complete the transaction, and follow the most recent flag code.

Also, these orders are non-cancelable and the delivery will be free of cost by the nearest post office.

Can companies spend their CSR funds on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

Under the Companies Act, 2013, a specific class of profitable companies are obliged to spend at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit on CSR activities. Since Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign organised by the government as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, companies are allowed to spend their CSR funds on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.