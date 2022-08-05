Har Ghar Tiranga: Anthem Song Lyrics, Video released and Celebs featured

Home Minister Amit Shah released the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video during the ‘Tiranga Utsav’ held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi on August 2, Tuesday. The grand event was hosted by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the legacy of Andhra-born freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who was also the designer of the Indian flag.

As India’s 75th Independence day is a few days away, India’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is becoming successful beyond expectations. The Department of Posts announced the online selling of flags via the ePostoffice portal www.epost office.gov.in. The sale of Indian flags began on August 1. Thus, the department has also ordered the post offices to deliver the flags in the minimum possible time.

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on social media handles to extend his support for the initiative. “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," posted PM Modi on Twitter.

Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem

The best part about Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem is that it is an amalgamation of different Indian languages and represents most renowned personalities of India. A part of this song is sung by Amitabh Bacchan, Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhonsle.

The song featured Kapil Dev, Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and other athletes who have hoisted the Tiranga all over the world by winning international contests.

The objective of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to instil nationalism and a patriotic thought of pride and unity in India. The four-minute-long video features renowned celebrities from sports and Bollywood. The video of the anthem displays the strength, spirit and diversity of the nation from missile launches, sports, army to the beautiful landscapes of India.

“Har Ghar Tiranga….. Ghar Tiranga…celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious

salute to our Tricolour, the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav,” tweets the Ministry of Culture on its official handle.

Har Ghar Tiranga... Ghar Ghar Tiranga... Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour , the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ECISkROddI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 3, 2022

This patriotic anthem has been reshared by netizens as a tribute to our upcoming 75th national . As a part of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav campaign from August 13 to August 15, this video was produced along with the most renowned celebrities along with PM Modi to give an idea of unity in diversity.

Celebs featured in the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem Video

While Prabhas was the only Tollywood actor in the video, one can see Amitabh Bacchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhonsle, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra along with all celebrities. In the end, Prime Minister is also seen.

During the campaign, most people and netizens are expected to change their display pictures on social media handles to show their support for the campaign.

Where to watch or listen to the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem?

Har Ghar Tiranga anthem is available on Youtube, and it is expected that the anthem will be available on different music streaming platforms soon.