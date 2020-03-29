Harsh decision on nationwide lockdown was needed: PM Modi

Shutting down India was a "harsh decision" but needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as the country entered the seventh day of a 21-day lockdown.

"Many people are still defying lockdown--this is sad," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat.

"I seek forgiveness. I am sure you will forgive me that you had to undergo so much trouble. Some people will say what kind of prime minister is this but these are special circumstances. You had to undergo problems I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus," he said. But "this is a battle for life and death."

" is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it," he said in his show during which he spoke to two former patients and a doctor.





Modi said he reports of patients being harassed and ostracized pained him. "We have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance."

Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24, the most far-reaching measure undertaken by any government to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had detected 979 coronavirus cases till Sunday and 25 deaths.