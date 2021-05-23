Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to withdraw 'objectionable' remarks on doctors

Harsh Vardhan has asked yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw "objectionable statement" against doctors and allopathic medicines, saying it has hurt the sentiments of the country.
The union health minister said Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines is extremely unfortunate.
"For all the countrymen, the doctors and other health workers are fighting day and night against the coronavirus," he said.
"Saint Ramdev's statement has hurt the sentiments of the country. It is disrespectful the corona warriors. I have written a letter to him asking to withdraw the objectionable statement," Harsh Vardhan said.
संपूर्ण देशवासियों के लिए #COVID19 के खिलाफ़ दिन-रात युद्धरत डॉक्टर व अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी देवतुल्य हैं।
बाबा @yogrishiramdev जी के वक्तव्य ने कोरोना योद्धाओं का निरादर कर,देशभर की भावनाओं को गहरी ठेस पहुंचाई।
मैंने उन्हें पत्र लिखकर अपना आपत्तिजनक वक्तव्य वापस लेने को कहा है। pic.twitter.com/QBXCdaRQb1 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 23, 2021
In his letter to Ramdev, Harsh Vardhan further said: "Your statement on allopathy can break morale of healthcare workers, weaken our fight against Covid."
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken serious objection to Ramdev's statements, where he was seen saying "allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai (allopathy is such a stupid science)".
He was also seen saying "lakhs of people have died after taking allopathic medicines."
The top medical body has also asked the union health ministry to take action against Ramdev under Epidemic Disease Act for insulting the doctors of the country.
