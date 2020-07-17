JUST IN
Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering rebel Congress MLAs' hotel

The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group (SOG) team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of some dissident MLAs

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur/Gurgaon 

Rajasthan police have registered an FIR in connection with two audio clips in which some people are purportedly heard discussing plans to topple the Congress government in the state.

A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed up, according to reports.

The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group (SOG) team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of some dissident MLAs.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 19:41 IST

