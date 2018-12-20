HC asks UP to file report on status of probe into Bulandshahar violence

The Allahabad High Court Thursday directed the government to file a status report of the investigation into a recent mob violence in which a police inspector and a youth were killed.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and the youth were attacked and killed in Bulandshahar by a mob, which was protesting against an alleged cow slaughter in the area.

Hearing a petition filed by Shikhar Agarwal alias Shikhar Kumar, who was accused in the Bulandshahar violence case, a division bench of justices Ram Surat Ram Maurya and Anil Kumar directed the UP government to file a reply in response to the contentions raised by the petitioner.

The court has fixed January 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The petitioner said he is a medical student and alleged that instead of investigating the matter, local policemen were harassing his family.

Hence, he requested the court to direct transfer investigation of the Bulandshahar riot from the local police to some other agency in the interest of justice.

However, opposing the petition, the state counsel contended that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the riot.

Further, magisterial inquiry is also going on in the violence, the counsel said.

The counsel contended that the petitioner is named in the Bulanshahar riot case and is not cooperating in the investigation.