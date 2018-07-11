HC orders grace marks after Tamil NEET row, admissions after new rankings

The Madras High Court has ordered the (CBSE) to award four grace marks each for 49 questions, which were wrongly translated to Tamil, to those students who attempted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the regional language.

The court has issued an order to award 196 marks to the candidates who took the examination in the Tamil language. Based on the grace marks, the has to issue a revised rank list before starting the admission process for medical colleges.

The order was issued in a petition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader T K Rangarajan. He has alleged that key words in the questions were translated incorrectly, which was a disadvantage for students who were writing the examination in Tamil.