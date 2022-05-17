HC rejects 'Original Choice' whisky maker's petition against rival

-
The Karnataka High Court has rejected the objections raised against the approval given by the state excise commissioner to the use of the brand name Green Choice by Empee Distilleries.
"The excise commissioner comprehensively dealt with the matter and has exercised the statutory power in the right perspective," the court said.
The petition challenging the approval was filed by John Distilleries Pvt Ltd, which manufactures the whisky brand 'Original Choice.'
John Distilleries had claimed that the rival's whisky brand was deceptively similar to its own brand, and also submitted objections to the commissioner of excise.
The HC said that there was no breach of rules of natural justice.
