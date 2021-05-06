HCL group to support Covid-19 care facilities in NCR with 500 beds

-
HCL Enterprise, which has companies like HCL Technologies, HCL Infosystems and HCL healthcare, said today that it is extending support to Covid-19 care facilities in NCR to bolster the State’s efforts to manage the large number of infections in the National Capital.
HCL’s support includes assistance in the form of more than 500 hospital beds at various facilities such as the Commonwealth Games Village, Holy Family Hospital, Sama Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi; and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida Authority, said a company statement.
At the Commonwealth Games Village (CWG), in partnership with the Government of Delhi and Doctors for You, HCL has also supported the import and installation of an oxygen plant for the facility which can provide continuous oxygen supply directly to the beds. The CWG Covid facility which was shut in December 2020, due to fall in Covid cases, has been restarted on April 18, 2021.
HCL has also been extending its support for critical human resources to treat the high number of Covid positive patients at the CWG facility, by partnering with Doctors for You to provide Doctors, Nursing Staff, Orderlies, Supervisors, Counsellors, Lab technicians and Administration staff, said a company statement.
HCL aims to provide tangible assistance to meet real needs on the ground, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues across the country.
