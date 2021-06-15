HDFC Bank says 'issues around mobile banking app' have been resolved

-
India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, on Tuesday, said it had resolved technical issues with its mobile banking app.
"Please note the issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.” HDFC Bank tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the Bank had conceded that its mobile banking app was facing some issues, and had requested customers to use the NetBanking facility to complete their transactions.
In the recent past, HDFC Bank has faced several outages, leading its customers to complain on Twitter about failed transactions.
In December last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had pulled up HDFC Bank over these outages and has asked the Bank to temporarily halt all digital launches and the rollout of new credit cards.
In a recent analyst call, the MD and CEO of the Bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan had said that HDFC Bank was working with the RBI to resolve the issue and build more robust platforms.
“While tech-outages are a normal business risk for any bank/ financial company, bank could have built a system to ensure faster recovery here," Jagdishan had said.
