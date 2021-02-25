JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

No territory conceded under disengagement pact with China: MEA
Business Standard

Health authorities call for common approach to Covid-19 treatments: EU

Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 110 million as highly transmissible variants are prompting drug developers and governments to tweak their testing and immunisation strategies

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | European Union

Reuters 

Photo: Shutterstock

International cooperation over COVID-19 vaccines and treatments is required to respond to emerging variants of the virus, improve access for pregnant women and build confidence in vaccines, Europe's drugs regulator said on Thursday.

Health authorities from across the world including, Europe, the United States, Britain and Australia, met during the first few weeks of this year to address the evolving situation and rising infections, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 110 million as highly transmissible variants are prompting drug developers and governments to tweak their testing and immunisation strategies, while regulators are working at record speeds to evaluate and approve treatments and vaccines.

Workshops focusing on the issues were chaired by different regulators during the meetings, and possible solutions and next steps were arrived at, according to the EMA.

Suggestions to speed up approvals included cutting down on the need for large clinical trials if the developer of an approved COVID-19 vaccine could produce data to show how its shot would protect against new variants, based on a report from the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, February 25 2021. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU