Health Ministry issues guidelines to handle remains of Covid-19 patients

The on Tuesday issued guidelines for bringing home the remains of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients but asserted that importation of human remains of such cases is not recommended.

Releasing guidelines for importation of remains of people who have died of Covid-19, the ministry said that the airlines shall ensure that all preventive measures related to the importation under Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954 are followed.

"The concerned airline shall ensure that the external packing of human remains (coffin) is undamaged. APHO to verify the documents as mentioned and inspect the packing in accordance with the provisions under the Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954," the guidelines stated.

The personnel handling the human remains should follow the laid down procedures for donning and doffing of Personal Protective Equipment and follow other protective measures for Covid-19 like, hand-washing with soap and water, etc. to ensure that they remain protected during the procedure.

The packaging shall be buried following the norms for burial for human remains with high-risk pathogens. The handlers would be monitored for 28 days and the designated vehicle shall be disinfected as per the norms, it said.





Meanwhile in a tweet, the ministry said it will conduct a telephonic survey to gather feedback from citizens on the prevalence and distribution of Covid-19 symptoms.

The survey is to be carried out by the Informatics Centre (NIC) and calls will be coming on mobile phones from calling number 1921.

"The Government of India will be conducting a telephonic survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921," read a tweet by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

