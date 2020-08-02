JUST IN
Health ministry tweaks quarantine norms for international passengers

No institutional quarantine for those with negative Covid-19 test result

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Domestic flights resumed on May 25, but airlines are allowed to operate 33 per cent of capacity
International passengers arriving in the country can now seek an exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative Covid-19 test result.

The RT-PCR test would need to be taken 96 hours before the flight and the result will have to be uploaded on Delhi airport website, the Union health ministry said in its new guidelines for international passengers. The guidelines will come into effect from August 8.

All passengers arriving in India are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days - 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health in line with existing guidelines.

While travellers coming to India would still be required to undergo a 14 days institutional quarantine, they now have an option of skipping the institutional quarantine on submission of a negative test certificate.

"Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry in India," the ministry said.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 19:50 IST

