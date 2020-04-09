Health Ministry urges rational use of PPEs, says India has sufficient stock

Thed Union Health Ministry on Thursday stressed on the rational use of personal protective equipments (PPEs) by healthcare workers who are treating patients, amid concerns over their dwindling numbers in the country.

Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said there is no need to panic as India has sufficient stocks of PPEs and the government is making all efforts to augment their supply further.

Addressing a daily briefing to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation, he said that 20 domestic manufacturing companies of PPEs have been developed. "Orders for 17 million PPEs have already been placed with them and supply has already begun," Agarwal said.

Since Wednesday, 540 cases of the infection and 17 deaths have been reported, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 5,734 and death toll to 166, he said.





Over the availability of PPEs, he said, "No needs to believe any rumour or have any fear regarding the availability of such items. Our guidelines state that not only PPEs should be made available, but they should be used rationally on the basis of risk profile."

He underlined the usage of PPEs on the basis of the three defined zones --low risk, moderate risk and high risk -- and said all the components of PPEs like masks, coveralls, boots, goggles and gloves among others should be used in high risk areas like emergency, mortuary or in laboratories collecting samples.

