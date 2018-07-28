Heavy rains lash UP; 49 killed, Saharanpur accounts for maximum 11 deaths

-
A many as 49 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday, with Saharanpur accounting for the maximum 11 deaths, as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, a spokesperson of the Relief Commissioner's Office said here.
While six deaths each have been reported from Agra and Meerut, four have died in Mainpuri, three in Kasganj, two each in Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar, he said.
A view of a police station wall that collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Meerut. (Photo: PTI)The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings, and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.
Directives have also been issued to extend prompt monetary assistance to those who have been severely affected by rains and also provide medical treatment to those who require it, he said.
