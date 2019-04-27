Hedge fund manager falls in Mumbai manhole, lives to tell the tale

A hedge fund manager is the latest victim of the country’s crumbling infrastructure. Samir Arora, the Singapore-based founder of Helios Capital Management, had a miraculous escape after he fell into an open outside a popular shopping mall in Mumbai’s area on Thursday.

“It was scary as hell and smelly. Was within micro seconds of disappearing,” Arora said in a tweet. “Quick reflexes and shape of gave me second life.” He escaped with minor scratches as he held on to the sides before being pulled out. While Arora was lucky to have survived, his phone wasn’t. “If the BMC finds my Samsung phone in the drain they can keep it with my compliments,” he tweeted.

has seen repeated accidents recently due to deteriorating infrastructure. More than half a dozen people were killed last month when a bridge collapsed — the sixth bridge-related mishap in two years. A city doctor fell into a on a flooded street and died minutes away from his home in August 2017. The has pledged to spend $1.44 trillion on upgrading infrastructure and living standards if it returns to power. The and its regional ally Shiv Sena have run Mumbai’s civic authority for over two decades, and face voters when the city goes to polls on Monday.