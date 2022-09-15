How to check your bank balance using Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide

-
Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identity number, can now allow you to check your bank account balance. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), people need to link their Aadhaar cards to the bank and mobile number and this service can be used without the Internet connection, making it easier for senior citizens, people who don't use smartphones and those with disabilities to check and verify their bank details without the need to visit the bank branch.
Follow these steps to check bank balance using Aadhaar
Step 1: Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number
Step 2: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number for verification
Step 3: Confirm your Aadhar number by entering it again
Step 4: You will receive an SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance displayed on the screen
What is Aadhaar?
Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number provided by the UIDAI to the residents of India after a certain verification process. To get an Aadhaar number, individuals have to provide minimal demographic and biometric information, which include name, date of birth or age, gender, address, mobile number, and e-mail ID (optional), fingerprints, iris scans, and a facial photo.
Three ways to link Aadhaar and PAN:
Step 1: Online linking without logging in to income tax e-filing portal.
Step 2: Online linking using the account.
Step 3. Linking PAN-Aadhaar via SMS.
Linking without logging in to Income Tax e-filing portal
Step 1: Open www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the "Link Aadhaar" tab.
Step 2: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar, and Name (as on Aadhaar). Submit the details and the linking will be confirmed after verification from UIDAI.
Online linking using Income Tax account
Step 1: Log in to your income tax e-filing portal using the User ID, password, and date of birth. If not registered yet, make the account first.
Step 2: As soon you login, a pop-up notification will alert you to link your PAN and Aadhaar. Click on it. If there is no notification, go to "Profile Settings" on the top bar and click on "Link Aadhaar".
Step 3: The details of your name and birth will already be there on the screen. Add your Aadhaar and captcha code and click on the "Link Aadhaar".
Step 4: A pop-up message will inform you that the Aadhaar number has been successfully linked to your PAN.
Linking PAN-Aadhaar via SMS
You can also link the numbers using SMS. Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format:
UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>
To check if PAN and Aadhaar are linked
Step 1: Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus.
Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on "View Link Aadhaar Status". The status of the linking will be displayed on the next screen
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 17:45 IST