Here's why old social-networking site Orkut is trending on Twitter

Hashtags "GoodbyeTwitter" and "Orkut" started trending on twitter hailing an end to the microblogging website. Orkut is an old social networking site which got shut down in 2014

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

After Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to its employees to either commit to a "hardcore" working environment or accept a buyout, multiple reports claimed that the social media company is facing mass resignations.

Following which hashtags like "GoodbyeTwitter" and “RIP Twitter” started trending on twitter hailing an end to the microblogging website.

Amid all the chaos, hashtag "Orkut" also started trending on Twitter. Some users tweeted reminiscing the time they spent writing "testimonials" on the now closed social-media platform that peaked amongst millennials, before Facebook and Twitter emerged as popular social media platforms.


And some asked to bring back Orkut, as they announced their exit from Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO tweeted, "And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol" and went on to join the memefest with this tweet:

What was Orkut?

Orkut is an old social networking site which got shut down in 2014.

Google founded Orkut in January 2004. The social networking platform was launched just a month before Facebook. Orkut borrows its name from Orkut Buyukkokten, the software engineer who designed it.

Orkut Buyukkokten, a Turkish software engineer, had also built online alumni communities like Club Nexus and inCircle, before Orkut.

It came to India at a time when the digital population was growing in the country as Internet started becoming more accessible and affordable. Orkut became so popular in India, that in 2007, Google launched the site in six other Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu and Kannada.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 20:26 IST

