High-powered jury to select BS annual award winners for year 2019 today

A power-packed jury comprising leading decision-makers of India Inc will meet in Mumbai on Thursday to select the winners of Business Standard’s annual awards for corporate excellence for 2019.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the eight-member jury. The other jury members are JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, Omidyar Network India MD Roopa Kudva, McKinsey & Company Senior Partner Noshir Kaka, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, and Bain Capital Private Equity MD Amit Chandra.

The jury will select the best in Corporate India, from a long list of names and data compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau, to name the “CEO of the Year” as well as achievers in other categories — public sector undertakings, multinational firms, and small and medium enterprises.

The jury will also choose the “Company of the Year” and “Start-up of the Year”, as well as announce the “Lifetime Achievement” awards.

The jury consists of the who’s who of India Inc. Besides running the diversified group, which ranges from cement to finance, Birla is known to be an astute industrialist who has taken the group to greater heights following a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategy. Jindal bet on the future of the Indian steel industry and made JSW Steel the number one player with a capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum, for which he was awarded Business Standard CEO of the Year in 2017. Noshir Kaka led McKinsey India as its managing director from 2011 to 2016, and founded the firm’s global outsourcing and offshoring practice and the business technology office in India. He is now the co-lead of McKinsey’s analytics practice globally. Memani joined EY in the mid-1980s and rose to become its India chairman and a member of EY’s global executive board and chairman of EY’s global emerging markets committee.

As CEO of KKR India since 2009, Nayar has been involved in several marquee private equity deals in the country. Prior to KKR, he headed Citibank India. Kudva, former CEO of Crisil, is on the boards of several marquee Indian companies and IIM Ahmedabad. Shroff, managing partner of Mumbai-based Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has a vantage view of Indian companies as a top lawyer. Chandra founded Bain Capital Private Equity’s India office in 2008 and was managing director, DSP Merrill Lynch, prior to that.