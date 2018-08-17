'His memories will live forever': B-town mourns passing away of Vajpayee

Bollywood celebrities have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Indian prime minister

Praising Vajpayee's openness and his skills as an orator and poet, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, and Paresh Rawal paid their tributes minutes after Vajpayee's death was announced.

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Twitter handle and penned down a heartfelt message for Vajpayeeji.

The King Khan said that he considers himself lucky to have got the opportunity to meet him and have had Vajpayee's influence during his growing-up years.

For The Poet Prime Minister of our country, love you Baapji...https://t.co/IKTYouMdiy pic.twitter.com/kLO4JAHvNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2018

Reciting one of his poems, veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a video of himself thanking Vajpayee for his life lessons.