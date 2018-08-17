JUST IN
US-India bilateral ties continue to benefit from Vajpayee's vision: Pompeo
Business Standard

'His memories will live forever': B-town mourns passing away of Vajpayee

Vajpayee, the 10th prime minister of India who passed away on Thursday evening, will be cremated on Friday with full state honour

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Students participate in a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Chennai on Thursday | Photo: PTI

Bollywood celebrities have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Praising Vajpayee's openness and his skills as an orator and poet, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, and Paresh Rawal paid their tributes minutes after Vajpayee's death was announced.

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Twitter handle and penned down a heartfelt message for Vajpayeeji.

The King Khan said that he considers himself lucky to have got the opportunity to meet him and have had Vajpayee's influence during his growing-up years.

Reciting one of his poems, veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a video of himself thanking Vajpayee for his life lessons.

First Published: Fri, August 17 2018. 09:26 IST

