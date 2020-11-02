Hizbul Muhajideen chief Saifullah Islam Mir killed near Srinagar: Police

-
ALSO READ
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Budgam
Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir as top Hizbul commander trapped
Three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar; encounter underway
Watch video: Pulwama-like tragedy averted in Kashmir with timely inputs
In pictures: Landslides at several highways due to heavy rainfall
-
Hizbul Muhajideen (HM) chief Saifullah Islam Mir was killed in a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, police said, describing it as a huge success for the security forces.
Mir, 31, also known as Dr Saifullah and Gazi Haider, had taken command of the outfit after the killing of his predecessor Riyaz Naikoo in May this year. He was one of the most wanted militants in the Kashmir Valley and involved in several attacks on the security forces, an official said.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Mir, a resident of Malangpora village in Pulwama district, was active since October 2014 and was associated with slain HM commander Burhan Wani for a long time.
“We had a successful operation today in which a top commander (Saifullah), you can say he was the number one commander of the HM, was killed. Several families will heave a sigh a relief as he was involved in killing of many people. He was active since October 2014 and was associated with Burhan Wani for a long time,” Singh said.
“He had killed many, including three policemen. He was behind the killing of two truck drivers immediately after the abrogation of Article 370. He attacked a Sarpanch in Kulgam recently but he survived the attack. He also had a hand in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam earlier this week,” the DGP said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU