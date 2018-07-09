JUST IN
Hizbul releases picture of IPS officer's brother wielding an AK-47

Hizbul has given its new recruit the code name of 'Burhan Sani', or Burhan the second

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Hizbul Mujahideen on Sunday released the picture of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer's brother who has joined the militant outfit.

Shamsul Haq Mengnoo, who was pursuing bachelor's course in Unani medicine, is seen in this picture wielding an AK-47 rifle.

Hizbul has given its new recruit the code name of 'Burhan Sani', or Burhan the second.

Mengnoo's brother Inamul Haq is a 2012 batch IPS officer posted in the northeast.

 
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 06:58 IST

