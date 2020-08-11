Home on wheels: Pandemic revives interest in recreational vehicles

Some weeks ago, IT project manager Smitha V, her husband and their two children decided to rent a camper and drive down to Bheemeshwari, a jungle resort near Bengaluru. The experience, she says, was a welcome break from working from home under lockdown, especially for the kids who couldn’t get over the idea of being in a “house on wheels”.

The hygiene levels in the recreational vehicle (RV) were what she would deploy in her own home. The driver and tour guide were sealed off in the front. The refrigerator, restrooms and beds were spick and span, and comfortable — ...