Homegrown feminine hygiene alternatives take pride in being eco-friendly

When Gurugram-based yoga practitioner and teacher Sakshi Gupta took to her Instagram platform (@sakshiguptayoga) some time ago to talk about how she had moved to using menstrual cups, she was taken aback at the number of questions that landed in her inbox.

They ranged from which brands to choose to how to use these cups. “I was surprised till I remembered how much research I had to do before making the switch,” says Gupta. The quest to understand what’s best for one’s body is a great learning in itself. “Women aren’t encouraged to be aware of their ...