Horticulture production in 2018-19 to be 314 million tonnes: Govt

Production of crops was officially estimated to have inched up higher in 2018-19 crop year ended June 30 on productivity gains, with output of fruit, vegetables, spices, flowers, and honey going up, while that of plantation, aromatic, and medicinal crops declining.

According to estimates, the total production of crops is pegged slightly higher at 313.85 mt, against 311.71 mt in the previous year.

Vegetable production was expected to have inched up higher at 185.88 million tonnes (mt) in the year on productivity gains, even as tomato production was estimated to be lower and onion’s flat at the previous year’s level. Potato production was, however, estimated to be higher.

Onion production is expected to remain flat at 23.48 mt, according to the third Advance Estimates of crops.

While potato output is projected to be higher by 3.4 per cent at 53.03 mt, tomato production is seen to be lower at 1.8 per cent at 19.39 mt.

Overall, vegetable production stood at 184.39 mt in 2017-18.

“As area under horticulture crops has remained broadly at the same level, the higher production owes mainly to productivity gains,” the ministry said in a statement.

Fruit production is estimated to be around 98.57 mt in 2018-19, compared with 97.36 mt in 2017-18.

Spices production is pegged at 9.22 mt, against 8.6 mt in the said period.