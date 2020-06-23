Hospitals rework Covid-19 narrative as pandemic takes toll on trust, biz

The Coronavirus has pinned all of the country’s healthcare system on the ropes, but its impact on private hospital chains has been particularly bruising. Caught in a storm of regulations on the one hand and shrinking business on the other, as patient footfalls decline and routine consultations come to a halt, the hospitals also face charges of inflated pricing and callous care.

Trust is running low and the big chains, Max, Apollo, Fortis and others are keen to retune the pitch with new services, online consultations and an aggressive social media engagement policy. The chains are ...