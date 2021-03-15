Hotels, malls face tighter curbs in Maharashtra amid spike in Covid cases

Hotels, and marriage halls violating government's Covid-19 orders will be shut down during the pandemic, government said in its new measures to control the spread of infection.

No social, political or religious gathering will be allowed in and capacity in cinemas, and restaurants will be curbed at 50 per cent as part of state government's measures.

Violation shall attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of the premises. The property will remain shut till such a time Covid-19 is notified as a disaster by the central government, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said in a notification on Monday evening.

is witnessing a spike in cases accounting for 60 per cent of all cases in the country. Cities such as Nagpur have already imposed a The state government has however refrained from imposing a state wide while urging people to follow social discipline and avoid non essential travel.

Offices except those in essential services will work at 50 per cent attendance. Religious trusts in charge of places of worship should declare and decide maximum number of visitors per hour. Attendance at weddings and funerals will be capped at 50 and 20 persons, as per the order.