Housing societies responsible for 90% new Covid cases in past 2 months: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said 90% of new coronavirus cases being witnessed in Mumbai in the past two months have been from housing societies only
"90% new cases of Mumbai in the past two months have been from housing societies only, strict action to be taken against violators," said the civic body.
BMC said buildings with over 5 cases will have to declare flats with names of Covid patients on notice boards.
"The building with more than 5 patients will be sealed for any movement and buildings having less than 5 patients will be sealed only on the floors, which have positive COVID patients. As of 9th Mar, 2,762 floors sealed with 4,183 positive patients," informed BMC.
The civic body also said private centers carrying out Covid-19 vaccination in BMC limits have been allowed to operate 24×7. "Centre has approved BMC's proposal in this regard. BMC has requested Centre to do necessary changes to its vaccination registration website to facilitate this," said BMC.
After Centre's approval for 24×7 vaccination at private centres, BMC is aiming for around 1 lakh vaccinations every day. With current timing of 8-12 hour shifts for vaccination around 35,000-40,000 people are getting vaccinated every day, it said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reached 3,35,584 after 1,012 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive time the daily addition is 1000 plus, civic officials said.
Two deaths took the toll to 11,506 and 1,051 people getting discharged increased the recovery count to 3,12,458, leaving the metropolis with 10,736 active cases, he added.
The daily growth rate of cases increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.32 per cent now, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 219 days, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
\
The city has 21 containment zones and 214 sealed buildings, the data showed.
