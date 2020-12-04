How a Bengaluru NGO raised Rs 220 crore for fight against coronavirus

On the weekend of March 24th, as Covid-19 became a reality, the Give India team started a crowdfunding campaign on its website that went viral. It had become evident that the sudden lockdown had left many migrants and workers from the rural areas stranded in various cities across the country.

Many had lost their jobs (construction activity had halted) and few had savings to sustain themselves in the weeks to follow. Starvation deaths - usually heard of in remote Jharkhand, MP and UP - in the NCR, Mumbai and other metros could not be ruled out unless someone stepped in. Almost as soon ...