How a group of students are helping people of Lal Bagh drink clean water

The roads of Lal Bagh in Azadpur, one of Delhi’s biggest slums, are hidden under a thick layer of slime. Open urinals on the roadside let their discharge flow out on the pavement. The men gamble away their lives, while children play amid the filth, rather than go to school. The women shuffle between selling bidis and pan masala and doing their household chores.

Amid this grime, stands a beacon, a water filter for the community. Is it any good? “Bilkul (Definitely)! Earlier we used to get water from the corporation tanker. Now we drink RO,” the locals defend it. They are ...