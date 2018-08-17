How artificial intelligence is making a final leap of imagination into art

In 1897, Paul Gauguin inscribed the following words in French on the upper-right corner of a painting: “Where do we come from / What are we / Where are we going”. Gauguin did not use question marks in his interrogative sentences.

In fact, he capitalised each letter of every word, converting them into assertions, declarations of the inevitability of what is to come and the unchangeability of what is past. A similar philosophy has led to the collaboration between Nature Morte, a commercial gallery in New Delhi, and 64/1, an art curation and research collective for artists to ...