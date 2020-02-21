How auctioneers are bidding big, selling everything from shawls to comics

Republic Day resembled a different holiday for the organisers of a recent book auction. Theirs was a “no reserve” sale of Independence-era nationalism titles, which meant there wasn’t a minimum price and bids started at merely Rs 1,000.

This encouraged more participants to compete for items such as a 1942 copy of Jawaharlal Nehru’s autobiography Toward Freedom or a 1946 first edition of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Programme of Post-war Revolution. The team watched for hours as volleys of yellow notifications filled up their big screens. “It was like a ...