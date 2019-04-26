How book business middlemen become reliable doorkeepers to literary realm

Lavanya Lakshminarayan’s vision of a dystopian world, where Black Mirror meets Bengaluru of the future, will soon smell of freshly printed paper. She is 29, a gaming designer and now a sci-fi writer. Her story, however, is less than suspenseful: she wrote a manuscript, attended a writing workshop, found an agent and received an offer from publishing house Hachette.

Lakshminarayan’s story is also unusual. Consider these instead: A broke J K Rowling received 12 rejections before she became arguably the world’s most famous author. Ernest Hemingway was called a ...