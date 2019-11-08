How Dilip Ghosh cemented his reputation by throwing pearls before bovines

It had to happen. When the establishment is drawing battle lines to pronounce who constitutes an Indian or a nationalist or a refugee worthy of shelter in India today, the segregation of foreign and Indian cows was inevitable.

And of course we have Dilip Ghosh to thank for it. The eminent, intrepid ethnographer of the bovinity edified all proud nationalistic Indians (and confounded weak-kneed antinationals) this week with an important clarification. The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Member of Parliament explained that foreign breeds of cows are not our ...