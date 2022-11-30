JUST IN
How feasible are Rolls-Royce and easyJet's hydrogen engines for planes?

Rolls-Royce and easyJet said that they have successfully run an aircraft engine using green hydrogen created by wind and tidal power

Topics
EasyJet | Rolls Royce | hydrogen

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

green fuel

Rolls-Royce and EasyJet, in a press release on Monday, November 28, said that they have successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen. The company said it was the first to run a "modern aero engine" on hydrogen. Is this a significant step forward in reducing carbon emissions from air travel? Let's find out:

The company, in its statement, explained that it used green hydrogen created by wind and tidal power. This is an important development as hydrogen can be generated using gas, wind, and tidal energy. If the hydrogen is generated by gas, then it will emit carbon dioxide, but if the hydrogen is generated using green energy like wind and tidal power, in this case, then there is no carbon emission.

This is a significant development when the world is dealing with a climate crisis triggered by global warming.

The green hydrogen used in the converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional aircraft engine was supplied by the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and produced at a facility in the Orkney Islands, UK.

Hydrogen in aviation

Hydrogen is being pitted as a leading contender among the alternative technologies that can put the aviation industry on track to achieve its goal of becoming net zero by 2050.

According to a European Union report released in June 2020, titled "Quiet and green: Why hydrogen planes could be the future of aviation", hydrogen could feasibly be used by 2035 to power a commercial passenger aircraft on a flight of up to 3,000 kilometres.

"By 2040 or beyond, a medium-range flight of up to 7,000 kilometres should also be possible, leaving just long-range flights for traditional aviation." the report said.

According to the same report, aviation is responsible for 3.6 per cent of European Union greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, planes mostly use kerosene as fuel, thus contributing to carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

Why green hydrogen?

Turning planes electric like cars is not feasible as using batteries charged with renewable solar and wind energy will require a massive restructuring due to their bulkiness.

This is why there is an attempt to develop planes that can run on cleaner fuels like green hydrogen.

And what are the challenges

Aviation is often called the most difficult sector to clean up. Even if the company has successfully tested the hydrogen-fueled flight, huge infrastructure changes would still be required to implement the technology on the ground.

According to a report by The Guardian, a Boeing 747 jumbo jet would require more than 1m litres of hydrogen to deliver the equivalent range of 250,000 litres of jet fuel.

"Fuel tanks of that size – which would also have to be kept at high pressure – would probably require a complete redesign of the plane." the report read.

This would automatically require the induction of aircraft with newer designs so that they can carry larger fuel tanks.

Also, the appropriate logistics would be required to be developed worldwide to facilitate pipelines for supply.


First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:09 IST

