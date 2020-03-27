How Floyd Cardoz redefined Indian gastronomy in two major world cities

In the tiny universe of top chefs, where arrogance and excessive pride can often seem like necessary conditions, Floyd Cardoz stood out for exuding warmth and pleasantness. On March 25, chef partner of Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen, who previously led the kitchen in the now-defunct New York establishment Tabla, died at 59, while being treated for coronavirus complications in New Jersey.

He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha, and sons Justin and Peter. Fellow celebrity chef Manu Chandra had his first taste of Cardoz’s affability back in 2001 when he was still a ...