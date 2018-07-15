How plastic makers are fighting an image crisis: All you need to know

At a time when plastic is being universally reviled , its makers are taking a leaf out of the book of their strongest detractors to clear its name. On Instagram and on Facebook, in the run-up to the ban in Maharashtra and in the days since, there are a bunch of posts pushing pro-plastic messages. ‘Tobacco causes cancer.

PET doesn’t’ says one; ‘Some plastics are born to care’ says another. Plastic manufacturers, associations and some anonymous handles whose industry affiliations are deftly masked are raising their voice against what they see a collective ...