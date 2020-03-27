How start-ups are spotting unhappy consumers and addressing their needs

-
Indian consumers are evolving rapidly, sharing more information and becoming more demanding, at the same time, several start-ups have started mushrooming to address unmet consumer desires, states EY’s latest report Incumbents to disruptors: Adopting the start-up culture for innovation. These start-ups spot the unhappy consumer through digital means and then leveraging the latest digital technologies, such as data analytics, address their needs.
