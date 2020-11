How the third-generation Hyundai i20 is pushing the envelope on price

A little over a decade ago, premium hatchbacks were all the rage with the trend having been kicked off by the Skoda Fabia. Not only did the Fabia set a new benchmark with its European build quality and top-notch interiors but it also opened the floodgates for other car-makers to follow suit with a version of their own "hot hatches".

Fiat brought in Punto, Volkswagen came with Polo, Honda its Brio, Maruti Suzuki the Baleno, and so on. Hyundai rolled out its first-generation i20 in 2008 as a premium offering in addition to the other compact vehicles it sold such as the Santro, i10 ...