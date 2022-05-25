Get your Aadhaar, PAN delivered on WhatsApp using Digilocker: Here's how

services are now available on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk chatbot. For the uninitiated, is a smartphone app developed by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) with an aim to provide access to authentic documents in digital form to the citizens. The issued documents on the platform are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017.

"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp's easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 million plus people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion plus documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones," MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh, said.

Here is how-to access Digilocker services via MyGov Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Save ‘+91-9013151515’ as a MyGov HelpDesk contact number in the phone directory

Save ‘+91-9013151515’ as a MyGov HelpDesk contact number in the phone directory Step 2: Open WhatsApp and refresh list of contacts

Open WhatsApp and refresh list of contacts Step 3: Tap on MyGov HelpDesk to open the chat window

Tap on MyGov HelpDesk to open the chat window Step 4: Type ‘Namaste', ‘Hi' or ‘Digilocker’ to activate the chatbot

Type ‘Namaste', ‘Hi' or ‘Digilocker’ to activate the chatbot Step 5: The chatbot shows available options. Tap on the ‘Digilocker Services’ here

The chatbot shows available options. Tap on the ‘Digilocker Services’ here Step 6: Tap on ‘Yes’ option when the chatbot asks if you have Digilocker account

Tap on ‘Yes’ option when the chatbot asks if you have Digilocker account Step 7: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number when the chatbot asks for it. It is required to link and authenticate your Digilocker account for access to its services via WhatsApp

Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number when the chatbot asks for it. It is required to link and authenticate your Digilocker account for access to its services via WhatsApp Step 8: Enter the OTP to proceed

Enter the OTP to proceed Step 9: Once the OTP is confirmed, the chatbot lists all the documents linked with your Digilocker account. However, you can download only one document at a time. To download, type and send the number the document is listed at

Once the OTP is confirmed, the chatbot lists all the documents linked with your Digilocker account. Step 10: Tap on other documents to go back to the list of available documents

Digilocker is a new addition to the services available through MyGov HelpDesk chatbot on WhatsApp. You can also access CoWin services such as vaccine certificate through the same chatbot. To do so, follow the following steps: