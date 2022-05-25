Get your Aadhaar, PAN delivered on WhatsApp using Digilocker: Here's how

-
ALSO READ
DGFT sets up Covid-19 helpdesk to iron out international trade issues
Digilocker transforms document management revolution
CSC, WhatsApp launch chatbot helpline for tele-consultation in hinterlands
WhatsApp to bet big on payments in India after NPCI nod for 100 mn users
We need to ensure food access to prevent malnutrition crisis: Elizabeth Yee
-
Digilocker services are now available on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk chatbot. For the uninitiated, Digilocker is a smartphone app developed by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) with an aim to provide access to authentic documents in digital form to the citizens. The issued documents on the Digilocker platform are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017.
"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp's easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 million plus people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion plus documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones," MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh, said.
Here is how-to access Digilocker services via MyGov Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp:
- Step 1: Save ‘+91-9013151515’ as a MyGov HelpDesk contact number in the phone directory
- Step 2: Open WhatsApp and refresh list of contacts
- Step 3: Tap on MyGov HelpDesk to open the chat window
- Step 4: Type ‘Namaste', ‘Hi' or ‘Digilocker’ to activate the chatbot
- Step 5: The chatbot shows available options. Tap on the ‘Digilocker Services’ here
- Step 6: Tap on ‘Yes’ option when the chatbot asks if you have Digilocker account
- Step 7: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number when the chatbot asks for it. It is required to link and authenticate your Digilocker account for access to its services via WhatsApp
- Step 8: Enter the OTP to proceed
- Step 9: Once the OTP is confirmed, the chatbot lists all the documents linked with your Digilocker account.
However, you can download only one document at a time. To download, type and send the number the document is listed at
- Step 10: Tap on other documents to go back to the list of available documents
Digilocker is a new addition to the services available through MyGov HelpDesk chatbot on WhatsApp. You can also access CoWin services such as vaccine certificate through the same chatbot. To do so, follow the following steps:
- Step 1: Open WhatsApp and say “Hi” on the MyGov HelpDesk chatbot
- Step 2: Tap on CoWin Services from the options
- Step 3: The bot displays list of available services. Currently, the vaccine related services such as appointment, certificate, etc. are listed as option 2. Type ‘2’ and send
- Step 4: To download vaccine certificate, type ‘2’ and send
- Step 5: Authenticate through OTP details
- Step 6: Once you enter the OTP, the bot displays the names of individuals registered on the CoWIN website with the number
- Step 7: Type the number the user is listed at and send to download certificate. The bot will then send the vaccine certificate on WhatsApp in a PDF format.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU