How two engaging films look at the fast fashion industry from opposite ends

The labels are a common sight on the racks of most fast fashion stores in the West — Made in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Guatemala or any other developing country, including India. The clothes change several times in a season, and are meant to be worn while they are trendy — it could be balloon sleeves one month, raw hems on ripped jeans the next.

Or it could be colours that are in fashion — as Meryl Streep memorably explained to a naïve Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada how “cerulean blue” trickled down to street fashion. Pricing and ...