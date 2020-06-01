How will shopping malls function after June 8: All you need to know

As part of Unlock 1.0 the Union government has allowed shopping malls to resume operations from June 8, 2020. After being locked for more than 2 months because of the Covid-19 lockdown, shopping malls will welcome shoppers while following standard operating procedures (SOP). Shopping malls have submitted these SOPs to the Union government.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE:

Here are the highlights of the SOP:

1. Only three people will be allowed in an elevator at one time.

2. On escalators, two people will maintain a distance of at least 3 steps. The next person to board the escalator after three steps rollover.

3. Retail stores will have restricted customer entry depending upon their store size. Ideally only one customer per 50 square feet of store space.

4. Mall air conditioning to be between a minimum of 24 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade. Humidity should be between 40 to 70 per cent. Fresh air intake to be maximised with minimum air re-circulation.

5. Stores to restrict trials for products like make-up, shoes, perfumes. Use of trial rooms to be restricted too.

6. 1.5 metre gap between customer seating to be ensured.

7. Reduce seating in the food and beverage (F&B) segment by 50 per cent with a minimum distance of 2.5 metres.

8. Shopping centres and malls should keep a minimum 30 day supply of surgical and nitrile masks as well as disinfectant, hand sanitisers, soaps, toilet paper, glass, and face shields.

9. Intimate family members can keep a distance of 0 to 18 inches, co-workers between 3 to 5 feet, and the general public more than 5 feet.